Mumbai: Transgender Person Sexually Assaulted, Brutally Attacked in Vikhroli After Being Asked About Religion in Vikhroli

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a 35-year-old transgender person was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally attacked in the Parksite area of Vikhroli after being asked about their religion. The victim, who sustained serious injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

According to police sources, an FIR has been registered at the Parksite Police Station against two accused under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, Section 18(D), and Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. One accused, identified as Krishna, has been arrested, while police are on the lookout for the second suspect.

The incident took place late on Monday night when the victim, who resides in Vikhroli (West), was on their way to a medical store with a fellow transgender companion to buy medicine for a headache. Near Amrut Nagar Road and Masjid Galli, the duo encountered two men who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. One of the men deliberately pushed and physically assaulted the victim's companion. Frightened, the companion fled the scene, leaving the victim alone.

Seizing the opportunity, the two inebriated men reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck and forced liquor down their throat. They then dragged the victim behind a parked vehicle, where Krishna allegedly questioned the victim about their religion before committing unnatural sexual assault.

Following the assault, the victim lost consciousness and later regained it only to discover a severe injury on their left arm, which was bleeding profusely. Terrified and injured, the victim called their sister and a friend, who rushed to the spot and took them to Rajawadi Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Parksite Police recorded the victim’s statement at the hospital and swiftly registered a case. One of the accused, Krishna, has been taken into custody while the search for his accomplice continues.

This disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and dignity of transgender individuals in public spaces.