Mumbai: Two Arrested From Gujarat for Cheating Businessman With ‘Money of Rain’ Ritual

The Santacruz Police have exposed a gang that allegedly cheated a businessman by claiming they could “make money rain” and solve his financial troubles. Two members of the group have been arrested from Gujarat. The arrested accused have been identified as Ilyas Karim Musani and Sohilbhai Jigarbhai Shaikh, both residents of Gujarat. Police suspect the involvement of additional accomplices and are conducting further investigations to trace them. They are also probing whether the gang has duped more people using similar methods.

According to Santacruz Police, the complainant is a 76-year-old resident of Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz. He owns a dairy business registered in his wife’s name. For the last two years, his wife had been battling illness, prompting him to lease out the dairy for ₹2 lakh to another individual. He had also rented out a room on heavy deposit for ₹3 lakh. All the money he received was spent on his wife's medical treatment. Tragically, she passed away despite the efforts.

After completing the funeral rituals in his native place, the senior citizen returned to Mumbai with heavy debt due to mounting medical expenses.

During this period, he met a man known as Khan Sahab and shared his financial problems. Khan then introduced him to two individuals—Sahil and Imran—claiming they were capable of making “money rain” and could remove all his financial distress.

The complainant was taken to them, and the duo allegedly performed a demonstration by taking out a small amount of money from their clothes, convincing him of their supernatural ability. They then instructed him to bring certain items for rituals along with some cash.

On 25 October 2025, as instructed, the complainant met the accused at Juhu Chowpatty. The gang took ₹1.5 lakh from him and conducted a so-called ritual. After the ritual, they handed him a bag and left.

However, upon reaching home, the complainant opened the bag and found that it contained fake notes of ₹500 and ₹200 denominations—with markings of “Indian Entertainment Bank” and “Indian Children’s Bank.” Realising he had been cheated, he immediately approached Santacruz Police and lodged a complaint. A case of cheating was registered.

Once the FIR was registered, police began tracking the accused through CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Investigators learned that the suspects had fled to Gujarat. A police team was dispatched, and the duo—Musani and Shaikh—were detained from Botad town.

During interrogation, both reportedly confessed to the crime. They were brought to Mumbai and formally arrested. Police officials said efforts are underway to recover the duped amount and to identify other members of the racket.