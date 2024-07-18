Mumbai: Two Men Posing as Police Officers Rob Accountant of ₹3.20 Lakh in Bandra; FIR Registered

Bandra police have registered an FIR against two unidentified accused in a case of robbery using a fake police ID card. The accused identified themselves as police officers by showing their ID card. They then took the complainant from an ATM center to an auto rickshaw and fled with the money he had.

According to information received from Bandra police, the complainant, Mohammad Sharif, works as an accountant for his uncle, who is in the business of buying and selling used cars. He used to deposit the money collected from car sales and purchases into the bank. On July 16, he went to the ATM with the money. As soon as he entered the ATM, two men followed him in, identified themselves as police officers, and showed their ID card. They asked Sharif where he got so much cash from. After that, they took him outside, made him sit in an auto rickshaw, and told him they were going to the police station.

Once inside the auto-rickshaw, the two accused took the black bag containing the money from Sharif’s hands and stole ₹3.20 lakh from it. When the auto reached Carter Road, they made Sharif get out. Sharif then called his uncle and informed him about the incident. They went to Bandra police station and lodged an FIR regarding the incident.

A police officer stated that an FIR has been registered under sections BNS 205, 3(5), and 318(4). Teams have been formed to find the accused. The police have also seized the CCTV footage from the location, which shows the accused taking Sharif.