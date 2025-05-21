Mumbai Underground Metro Sees Passenger Surge in Just 10 Days of Phase 2 Launch

After the second phase of the first underground Metro 3 line in Mumbai, from Cuffe Parade to Aarey, started, the number of passengers on this metro line has started increasing gradually. In the first ten days, as many as 4 lakh 70 thousand passengers have travelled on this metro line. Out of this, an average of 47,053 passengers are using this metro line every day. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is expecting a further increase in this.

The second phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk station was inaugurated on May 9, with passenger services beginning the following day on May 10. This newly launched 9.77 km stretch includes six operational stations, significantly easing connectivity between Aarey and Worli Naka. Currently, the route from Aarey to Acharya Atre Chowk is functional, offering seamless east-west travel. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is targeting a full route launch from Aarey to Cuffe Parade by August this year.

Project Overview:

Total route length: 33.5 km (Cuffe Parade to Aarey) Current operational length: 22.35 km (Aarey to Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli) Expected total daily ridership: 13 lakh passengers

Ridership Data:

Total passengers from Oct 7, 2023, to May 18, 2024: 47,14,772 Passengers between May 10 and May 19 (entire route): 4,70,533 Second phase route passengers (BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk, May 10–18): 2,04,042

The response to the second phase has been highly encouraging, with over 2 lakh commuters using the route within just nine days of operation. The route has become particularly popular among devotees traveling to Siddhivinayak Temple, enhancing both convenience and travel time for regular visitors. Authorities anticipate that once the full 33.5 km corridor from Aarey to Cuffe Parade is operational, daily ridership could reach an estimated 13 lakh passengers, transforming urban transit in Mumbai.