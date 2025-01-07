Mumbai: Unidentified Man Allegedly Cuts College Girl's Hair at Dadar Station in Broad Daylight; Police Launch Probe

A shocking incident unfolded at Dadar railway station on Monday when an unidentified man allegedly cut the hair of a college student before fleeing the scene. The victim, a student from a reputed Mumbai college, was traveling in a special local train for women. As she arrived at the station around 9:30 a.m., she was approached from behind near the foot overbridge of the Western Railway. The man allegedly cut her hair and ran away.

According to the victim’s complaint to the Government Railway Police (GRP), she was walking past the booking counter when she felt something strike her. Upon turning around, she saw the man running and noticed strands of her hair on the ground. She realized that half of her hair had been cut.

The woman immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Dadar station. The RPF showed her CCTV footage of the area and advised her to file a formal complaint. She later went to the Mumbai Central GRP, where her complaint was registered under PNC No. 3/2025 U/S 133 BNS. According to media reports, GRP officials detained a suspicious individual, and inquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible for the incident.

The case has drawn comparisons to the 'choti katwa' incidents in 2017, which caused widespread fear in northern India. Many women had been afraid to leave their homes during those times, and the recent event at Dadar has reignited similar fears among women in Mumbai.