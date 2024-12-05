Mumbai: Unidentified Organizers Booked for Illegal Horse Cart Race on Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar

Pantnagar Police have filed a case against unidentified organizers, horse cart drivers, owners, and other individuals involved in an illegal horse cart race held on the Eastern Express Highway. The action was taken after a video of the race went viral on social media. According to the complaint filed by Pantnagar Police, the race took place between 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Tuesday morning. The accused had planned the illegal horse cart race at the Fatima Christian Community Hall in Ghatkopar West.

The race began on the Eastern Express Highway near the Adani Building, close to the police petrol pump in Ghatkopar East. In addition to the horse carts, several young participants joined the event on motorcycles and cars. The video of the event was uploaded on social media, with one person tagging the Mumbai Police and commenting that the police were "asleep" while the horse race was going on. In response, the police have registered a case against the unidentified organizers, horse cart drivers/owners, and others involved. CCTV footage from the area has been seized, and further investigation is underway.