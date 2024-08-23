Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Plants Sapling at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Interacts with Locals (Watch Video)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal planted a sapling at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, Maharashtra. During his morning walk, he also took the opportunity to interact with locals.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday condemned the alleged sexual assault of two girls at a school in Badlapur, stating that the accused should be punished in a manner that serves as a deterrent to others considering such heinous acts.

Speaking to the media after visiting Malad Chinchvali Marathi School, Goyal said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I strongly condemn it. The accused in this case should face the harshest action as soon as possible. They should be punished in such a way that other people also feel scared before doing such things."

