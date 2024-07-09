Mumbai University Postpones Exams Scheduled for July 9 Due to Heavy Rain Forecast, New Dates Soon

Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled on Tuesday, July 9, following the heavy rain forecast for the city, an official statement said.

"Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for tomorrow (July 9, 2024) at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon," a statement from the Varsity said.

In the wake of the rainfall alert issued by the agencies, schools and colleges remained closed on Tuesday, July 9, to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies.

BMC also declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain forecast."BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," as per the BMC PR Department.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai till July 12. IMD has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal up to July 12. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday.