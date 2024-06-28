Mumbai: Vegetable Prices Soar Above Rs 100/kg

In Mumbai, the supply of vegetables to the market has diminished, causing prices to soar above Rs 100 per kilogram for many varieties. This means that several vegetables are now more expensive than a liter of petrol. Consequently, the public is left questioning what they can afford to eat.

The price of petrol in Mumbai, Maharashtra, stands at Rs 104.21 per liter, with no changes in the rates for three consecutive months. Meanwhile, the cost of legumes has surged to Rs 160-200 per kilogram, and the price of corn is Rs 15-20 per ear, making these staples unaffordable for the common man. Tomatoes and okra are being sold at Rs 80-100 per kilogram, making it difficult to prepare meals without them. Housewives, accustomed to asking for cilantro supplements after buying other vegetables, now find even cilantro expensive, with a minimum purchase of Rs 10.

Alternative to Preservation:

Many vegetables, such as tomatoes, peas, nuts, and beans, can be preserved in the freezer using special bags and specific methods during their peak season. This way, we can enjoy these vegetables even when they become expensive out of season, said Vaishali Toke, homemaker.

However, I can't even afford leafy greens:

Big fenugreek: Rs 40 to Rs 80

Leaf onion: Rs 40 to Rs 60

Small fenugreek:Rs40 to Rs 60

Spinach: Rs25 to Rs40

Coriander: Rs150 to Rs200

