Mumbai: Vegetable Prices Surge Amid Increased Demand and Supply Shortage

Vegetable prices have surged again in the retail market, driven by a slight drop in supply and a rise in demand. Most green vegetables have seen a minimum 20% price increase over the past two weeks. Traders predict that prices will stabilize after Pitra Paksha (Shradh Period).

During the 14 days of Pitra Paksha, many people avoid non-vegetarian food and switch to a vegetarian diet, which boosts the demand for vegetables. “Every year, the increased demand for green vegetables during this period causes a noticeable price hike,” said a trader from the Vegetable Market at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

In addition to Pitra Paksha, last week's Ganpati festival also affected supply. “Vegetables from remote villages were not arriving during Ganpati, but now supplies are resuming, and the situation should normalize,” said a trader from APMC Vashi.

The supply of green vegetables, especially leafy ones, has dipped, leading to higher retail prices. The cost of a bunch of coriander, spinach, and fenugreek leaves has reached between ₹30 and ₹50, while prices for other green vegetables like cauliflower, capsicum, and peas have doubled.

According to the administrative office of APMC, vegetable arrivals have decreased by around 20% due to rainfall. Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives about 550 to 600 vehicles loaded with vegetables daily during this season. Although the number of vehicles is nearly the same, they are smaller in size. “Vegetables are arriving in smaller pickup vans with lower capacity,” noted a trader.

“Leafy vegetables have a short shelf life and are prone to spoilage during transportation,” added another trader from APMC.

