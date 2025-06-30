Mumbai: Versova Police Arrest Nigerian Woman with Rs 1.42 Crore Worth of Cocaine

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 30, 2025): Versova police arrested a 34-year-old Nigerian woman on Monday for possession of 418 grams of cocaine. The drugs included 30 capsules and had an estimated value of Rs 1.42 crore. The accused has been identified as Khridtina Idove. She is originally from Hussain Wajidwala in Oneda, Nigeria. She was living in New Delhi and is believed to have been involved in transporting and selling narcotics in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the arrest happened around 3 a.m. when officers on patrol spotted Idove walking suspiciously on a street in Versova. She was carrying a bag. The police stopped her and questioned her. Her answers seemed inconsistent. This made the officers search her bag.

During the search, police found the cocaine and capsules. An FIR was registered against Idove under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. She is now in police custody. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.