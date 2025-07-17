Mumbai: Viral Video of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri Shows Narrow Footpath; Mixed Reactions From Netizens

A video of the Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai's Andheri area shared by an X user highlights an engineering fault. The X user pointed out the narrow footpath on the bridge, which was said to be fully operational for commuters in May this year. The clip has gained several mixed reactions from netizens, some mocking the infrastructure and others defending it.

The 1.44-second clip shared by the X user @IndianGems with a caption criticising engineering work by the government, "This is Rs 111 crore Gokhale bridge, Mumbai opened 2 months ago. Look at the size & design of the footpath. Engineering Marvel."

This is ₹111 crore Gokhale bridge, Mumbai opened 2 months ago



Look at the size & design of the footpath



Engineering Marvel 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ROuG6MNWkL — 🚨Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) July 14, 2025

Several X users reacted to the video. One user commented that it is a one-way footpath, while another said that it seemed like the footpath was built later after bridge work. In its defence, BMC pointed out that only a section of the footpath, not the entire stretch, is narrow. "Also, a person can walk on it," said an official.

One of the X users defended, saying, "Tujhe footpath per break dance karna hai kya? It's one way, and it's good that they keep it narrow; otherwise, people take their two-wheelers on it."

Also Read | Mumbai: MNS Workers Assault Shopkeeper in Vikhroli Over WhatsApp Status; Video Goes Viral.

Another user replied, "Folks, this is what poverty of aspiration looks like. @ShineHamesha did you know that there are extremely simple ways to prevent two-wheelers from riding on footpaths? Every convenience has risks of misuse, doesn’t mean we must de-civilise ourselves and live in caves."

Gokhale Bridge is a primary bridge connecting the east and west in Andheri. It was constructed after a tragedy in 2018, when a part of a railway collapsed and killed two people. In November 2022, it was closed for vehicular movement due to its poor structure.