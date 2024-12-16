Mumbai Wakes Up to Coldest Morning as Temperature Dips to 14 Degrees Celsius

Mumbai woke up to a refreshingly cool morning on Monday, December 16. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory, which is 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of year. The maximum temperature recorded was 35.4 degrees Celsius, indicating a significant temperature variation throughout the day.

Mumbai wakes up to another cool morning. Minimum temperature recorded by IMD Santacruz observatory dips to 14°C, 4.5°C below normal. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 16, 2024

According to the latest updates from the IMD, residents can expect a cloudy sky throughout the day. Morning temperatures are forecasted to start at a cool 17 degrees Celsius and rise to a warmer 33 degrees Celsius by the afternoon. The weather is likely to remain pleasant, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, December 17, Mumbai is predicted to have a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26.06 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to be around 32%, contributing to a comfortable atmosphere.

In addition to the weather, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported that Mumbai's air quality remains in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 131 as of 9:35 AM today. This level indicates that while air quality is acceptable, a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may have concerns.