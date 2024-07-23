Mumbai Wall Collapse: Two Children Among Three Injured After Part of Under-Construction Building Hits Nearby Home in Dharavi

At least three people, including two children, were injured when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Dharavi on Monday night, officials said. The incident occurred around 7:19 p.m. at Patra Chawl, Laxmi Baug, on M G Road near the Shiv Sena office.

Maharashtra | Three people were injured after a part of a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on an adjacent house in the Dharavi area of Mumbai The injured were immediately taken to the hospital: BMC — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

The collapsed wall affected an adjacent residential house, resulting in injuries to a 28-year-old woman, a 9-month-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy. The injured were identified as Anita Singh, 28, Kiyansh Patwal, 9 months, and Manpreet Singh, 5. They were taken to Sion Hospital for treatment.

Following the collapse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mobilised its Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services for rescue and medical aid.