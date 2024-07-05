Mumbai Water Crisis: Lakes Show Rise in Water Levels Afte Rainfall, Still Below Half of Last Year's

In the last four days, lakes supplying water to Mumbai have accumulated 44,741 million litres following rainfall in their catchment areas. However, the current water stock is 50 per cent lower than last year.

Currently, Mumbai's water stock stands at 130,346 million litres (ML), which constitutes 9.01 per cent of the total usable water content in all lakes. On July 1, 2024, the city's water stock was approximately 85,605 million litres (ML), or 5.91 per cent.

During the same period last year, the water stock was significantly higher at 260,410 ML, representing around 17.99 per cent of total stocks.

This year, the rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes is below average, causing concern for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body has already imposed a 10 per cent water cut. Currently, the city is receiving reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet the demand.

The usable water content in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa is currently zero, but water is being withdrawn from reserved content. Presently, Mumbai receives 3,850 MLD (million liters per day) of water from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Despite water levels being at their lowest in five years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a revival in rainfall activity by the end of this week.

Water Stocks:

2024: 130,346 ML or 9.01% of total capacity

2023: 260,410 ML or 17.99% of total capacity

Total Rainfall in the Catchment Area of Lakes: