Mumbai Water Crisis: Stocks Plunge to 5.35 percentage, Lowest in Five Years

Mumbai's overall water stock has plummeted to 5.35 percent as of June 18, marking the lowest level in the past five years. The water supply in all seven lakes serving the city is currently 35 percent less than it was last year. On June 18, 2023, Mumbai's water stock was at 8.23 percent, while on the same day in 2022, it was 11.11 percent. In 2021, the water stock was at 12.75 percent, and in 2020, it was 11.71 percent of the total usable content of all seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai.

The seven lakes—Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi—currently hold a total of 77,364 million liters of water, about 5.35 percent of their combined capacity. On this date last year, these lakes held 119,116 million liters, or 8.23 percent of their capacity. At present, the city receives 3,850 MLD (million liters per day) of water from the seven lakes. However, the actual demand for water in the city is around 4,500 MLD. While the civic body claims that it has been exploring several options, including the desalination project at Manori and constructing a Gargai dam in the Tansa sanctuary, these measures will take time to yield results. The desalination project will add 200 MLD of water after three years, with potential expansion up to 400 MLD. The Gargai dam can add up to 440 MLD of water to the city’s supply.

While water levels are at their lowest in three years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a revival in rainfall activity in the next 24 to 48 hours. The BMC previously imposed a water cut of 5 percent until June, which will increase to 10 percent thereafter. BMC estimates indicate that the current water stock can sustain the city's needs for the next 18-20 days. Additionally, 575,700 million liters from Bhatsa's gross useful contents have been allocated to the BMC. Currently, the city is receiving reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna.

Here are the historical water stock levels

- 2024: 77,364 ML or 5.35% of total capacity

- 2023: 119,116 ML or 8.23% of total capacity

- 2022: 160,831 ML or 11.11% of total capacity

- 2021: 184,538 ML or 12.75% of total capacity

- 2020: 169,486 ML or 11.71% of total capacity

Rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes:

- Upper Vaitarna: 72 mm

- Modak Sagar: 80 mm

- Tansa: 102 mm

- Middle Vaitarna: 101 mm

- Bhatsa: 115 mm

- Vehar: 164 mm

- Tulsi: 154 mm

The situation remains critical, and while the IMD forecasts a revival of rain, immediate measures and long-term strategies are essential to mitigate the water crisis in Mumbai.