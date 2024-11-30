Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Reduction in Supply from December 1 to 5; Check Affected Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10% cut in water supply across Mumbai city, suburbs, and parts of Thane and Bhiwandi from December 1 to December 5, 2024. This decision was taken following a technical glitch in the pneumatic gate system at Pise, a key water supply station.

According to BMC, the malfunction was detected on November 30, and immediate repair work is set to begin on December 1 and continue until December 2. However, the repair process will result in a temporary reduction in water availability during this period.

The BMC has urged residents to use water sparingly and responsibly to manage the temporary shortfall. “We appeal to citizens to cooperate with the administration by conserving water during this period,” a BMC official stated.

Residents of Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi are advised to plan their water usage to avoid inconvenience.