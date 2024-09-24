Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Disruption For Pipe Repairs; Check Dates and Affected Areas

Several areas in the G South and G North wards will face partial or complete water shutdowns from Thursday morning to Friday evening, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes repair work on the 1,450 mm diameter Tansa (East) main water pipeline at Senapati Bapat Marg in the G North division.

The repair work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 10 PM, and will continue until Friday, September 27, 2024, at 5 PM, lasting a total of 19 hours.

As a result, the water supply in certain areas within the G South and G North divisions will either be completely cut off or partially disrupted.

Details of Affected Areas:

Complete Shutdown:

G South ward:

- Curry Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Lower Parel, Delisle Road, and BDD Chawl. (Regular water supply time: 4:30 AM to 7:45 AM)

G North ward:

- N.M. Joshi Marg, BDD Chawl. (Regular water supply time: 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM)

Partial Shutdown:

-Approximately 33% water supply disruption in:

Entire Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, P. Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Marathe Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, N.M. Joshi Marg, and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg. (Regular water supply time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Kakasahib Gadgil Marg, Sayani Marg, and Bhavani Shankar Marg. (Regular water supply time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

The BMC has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during this period.