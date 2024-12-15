Mumbai Water Cut: City To Face Supply Disruption On Sunday

Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi will experience a 15 per cent water cut on Sunday. A sudden transformer failure at the Pise Power Substation has led to the shutdown of six out of the 20 booster pumps supplying water to Mumbai and surrounding areas. The incident occurred at 1:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, when the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer (No. 1) failed unexpectedly.

Earlier this year, several parts of Mumbai, mainly south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs, faced a 100% water cut for 24 hours following a fire at the BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station. The fire broke out in a transformer at the pumping station. The transformer was shut down, which in turn affected the pumping at the station.

