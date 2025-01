Mumbai Water Cut: Kurla, Bhandup and Other Areas to Face 30-Hour Supply Disruption – Check Details Here

Mumbai: Residents in several parts of Mumbai will experience a complete water supply shutdown for 30 hours as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) activates a new 2400mm diameter water pipeline. The disruption will begin at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, and continue until 5 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The affected areas include parts of S, L, K-East, H-East, and G-North divisions, covering localities in Bhandup, Kurla, Dharavi, Marol, and Bandra East, among others. The BMC has urged residents to store water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown.

The new pipeline, installed between the Powai Anchor Block and the Maroshi Water Tunnel, aims to improve water supply infrastructure. However, to commission this pipeline, two existing 1800mm diameter pipelines from Tansa East and West will be partially disconnected, necessitating the temporary water cut.

Areas Affected by the Water Supply Disruption

1)S ward (Bhandup):

February 5 and 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Shrirampada, Khindipada, Tulsihetpada, Milind Nagar, Naradas Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Maroda Hill, Bhandup (West), Gautam Nagar, Filterpada, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Paspoli Gaon, Tanajiwadi Pumping Station, Morarji Nagar, Sarvodaya Nagar, Gaondevi Hill, Tulsihetpada, Tembipada, Naradas Nagar, Ramabai Nagar 1 & 2, Sai Hill, Bhandup Reservoir.

February 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Quarry Road, Pratap Nagar Road, Jangal Mangal Road, Tembipada, Gaondevi Road, Datt Mandir Road, Lake Road, Sonapur Junction to Mangtaram Petrol Pump, LBS Road, Bhandup (West), Shinde Ground Area, Pratap Nagar Road, Phule Nagar Hill, Ram Nagar Pumping Station, Ravate Compound Pumping Station, Hanuman Hill, Ashok Hill, New Hanuman Nagar.

2) L ward (Kurla):

February 5, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Kurla South: Kajupada, Sundarbag, Navpada, Halavpul, New Mill Road, Kapadia Nagar, New MHADA Colony, Parighkhadi, Takiya Ward, Maharashtra Kata, Ghaffur Khan Estate, Pipeline Road, LBS Road (East & West), Kranti Nagar, Sambhaji Chowk, Ramdas Chowk, Anna Sagar Road.

February 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Kurla North: 90 Feet Road, Kurla-Andheri Road, Jarimari, Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, Saki Vihar Road, Marwa Industrial Estate, Satyangar Pipeline.

3) G-North ward:

February 5, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Road, Jasmine Mill Road, Mahim Phatak, A.K.G. Nagar.

February 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Sant Rohidas Road, 60 Feet Road, 90 Feet Road, Sant Kakkaya Road, M.P. Nagar Dhorwada, M.G. Road, Dharavi Loop Road, A.K.G. Nagar.

4) K-East ward:

February 5, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Vijay Nagar Marol, Military Road, Vasant Oasis, Gaondevi, Marol Village, Church Road, Hill View Society, Kadamwadi, Bhandarwada, Uttam Dhaba.

February 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Omnagar, Kantinagar, Rajasthan Society, Sai Nagar (Technical Area), Sahar Village, Sutar Pakhadi (Pipeline Area).

February 5 & 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

International Airport & SEEPZ: Mulgaon Dongri, MIDC, Road No. 1 to 23, Trans Apartment, Kondivita, Maheshwari Nagar, Upadhyay Nagar, Thakur Chawl, Salve Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Durgapada, Mama Garage. Chakala, Prakashwadi, Govindwadi, Malpa Dongri 1 & 2, Hanuman Nagar, Mota Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony (Part), Charatsingh Colony (Part), Mukund Hospital, Technical Division, Lelewadi, Indira Nagar, Mapkhan Nagar, Takpada, Airport Road Area, Chimtapada, Sagbag, Marol Industrial Area, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, J.B. Nagar, Bagarkha Road, Kantinagar. Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Parsi Wada, Airport Area, Tarun Bharat Colony, Islampura, Deulwadi, P&T Colony.

5) H-East ward:

February 5 & 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

Bandra Terminus.

February 6, 2025 - Complete Water Supply Shutdown

A.K. Road, Kherwadi Service Road, Behrampada, Kher Nagar, Nirmal Nagar (Bandra East).

The BMC has also warned of possible murky water supply after the restoration. Residents are advised to filter and boil water before consumption.