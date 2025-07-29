Mumbai Water Cut: Maintenance Work to Affect Supply in Multiple Localities Across the City on July 31

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a planned maintenance operation at the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra, which involves replacing four major valves located at the inlet and outlet points. This task has been scheduled for Thursday, between 9 AM and 11 PM, and will take nearly 14 hours to complete. During this maintenance period, water supply in several parts of Bandra and Khar will be suspended temporarily. In addition to complete supply cuts in certain areas, other localities are expected to face reduced water pressure, affecting thousands of households and daily water-dependent activities across these neighborhoods.

Also Read: Mumbai: ED Raids at Multiple Locations, Including at Residence of Ex-Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar in Illegal Construction Case

The shutdown has been deemed necessary to ensure efficient functioning of the water distribution system and is part of routine operational maintenance. As a result, residents in Hanuman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Union Park (Roads No. 1 to 4), Pali Hill, and portions of Chuim Village will not receive water during regular supply hours. Meanwhile, other areas including Kantwadi, Pali Naka, Pali Gaothan, Sherly, Rajan and Mala villages, Khar Danda Koliwada, Dandpada, Chuim Gaothan, certain sections of Gazdharbandh slums, and parts of West Khar will only receive water at significantly lower pressure levels throughout the day.

In anticipation of the disruption, the BMC has urged residents to prepare in advance by storing sufficient water to meet their household requirements. Authorities have also recommended that people use water responsibly during this downtime and avoid unnecessary wastage. Moreover, as a precautionary health measure, the civic body has advised citizens to boil and filter water before consumption for at least four to five days following the restoration of supply, ensuring safety and minimizing risks of contamination due to sudden changes in water flow and pressure.