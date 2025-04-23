Mumbai Water Cut News: 24-Hour Supply Disruption in N and L Wards From April 26; Check Affected Areas

There will be a water supply cut in several areas of the Mumbai eastern suburbs in the N and L designated wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), due to several scheduled water-related works in Ghatkopar West. Citizens in the area will face disruption from 10 am on Saturday, April 26, 2025, to 10 am on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The residents have been requested to cooperate with the BMC administration by using water judiciously.

The planned work includes installing a 1200 mm valve on a 1500 mm main water pipeline near Sant Tukaram bridge in Ghatkopar West, installing a 1400 mm valve at the Ghatkopar High Level Reservoir inlet, four cross-connections (1200 mm x 600 mm, 1500 mm x 600 mm, 1500 mm x 300 mm [2 locations]), and repairing leakages in 1500 mm and 900 mm pipelines.

Affected Areas in N Ward:

Bhatwadi, Barvenagar, Municipal Colony – A to K, Kajutekadi, Ramji Nagar, Ram Joshi Marg, Azad Nagar, Akbar Lala Compound, Parshiwadi, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Namdar Balasaheb Desai Colony, Anandgad Water Tank and Pumping Station areas, Shankar Mandir, Ram Nagar, Hanuman Mandir, Rahul Nagar, Kailas Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Varsha Nagar, Jay Malhar Nagar, Khadoba Tekdi, Ram Nagar Water Tank and Pumping Station areas, D and C Municipal Colony, Raigad Division, Vikroli Park Site (part), Subhash Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Industrial Colony Road, Gavdevi, Pathan Chawl, Amrut Nagar, Indira Nagar - 1, Aminabai Chawl and part of Sainath Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Sagar Park, Jagdusha Nagar, Maulana Sankul, Katodipada, Bhimanagar, Indira Nagar - 2, Altafnagar, Gilda Nagar, Golibar Road, Sevanagar, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Colony, Mazgaon Dock Colony, Amrut Nagar and surrounding areas, Gangawadi Entry Gate No. 2, Siddharth Nagar, and Ambedkar Nagar, Jawaharbhai Plot, Suraksha Nagar, Navin Dayasagar, Part of Patidar Wadi, Rear of Radhakrishna Hotel, Part of Gangawadi area.

Affected Areas in L Ward:

Asalfa Village, NSS Road, Homeguard Colony, Narayan Nagar, Sane Guruji Pumping Station, Hill No. 3, Ashok Nagar, Himalaya Society, Sanjay Nagar, Samta Nagar, Gaiban Shah Baba Dargah Road. Sangharsh Nagar, Khairani Marg, Yadav Nagar, J. M. M. Marg, Laxminarayan Temple Marg, Kulkarni Wadi, Mohili Water Line, Bhanushali Wadi, Perera Wadi. (Water supply stopped on Sunday, April 27, 2025).

Meanwhile, several villages in Maharashtra are already struggling for a clean drinking water as the stocks in dams and reservoirs are declined due to extreme heat resulting the water to evaporate. Societies in cities are also struggling as water supply faces disruption. The demand for water tankers has surged drastically in Mumbai over the past few days. The number of tankers rose from 223 to 580. On April 17, 178 villages and 606 hamlets were receiving water from 223 tankers, but just 15 days later, the number of villages relying on tankers increased to 447, and the number of hamlets soared to 1,342.

Marathwada area is wort affected among them, where 135 water tankers are currently working to supply drinking water. The decrease of water in dams in the state are another serious concerned for authorities.