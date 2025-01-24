Mumbai Water Cut News: Malad West and Goregaon West To Face Supply Disruption On January 25 Due to Pipeline Leakage

Mumbai: Several areas in Malad West and Goregaon West will face a temporary disruption in water supply on Saturday, January 25, 2025, due to a leakage in a 1200-millimeter diameter water pipeline at the Liberty water tunnel in Malad West.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that repair work will begin at 10:30 PM on Friday, January 24, 2025, and is expected to be completed by 8:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2025. During this period, the water supply will remain shut in the following areas:

Malad West:

Ambujwadi Azmi Nagar Jankalyan Nagar

Goregaon West:

Unnat Nagar Bangur Nagar Shastri Nagar Motilal Nagar Siddharth Nagar Jawahar Nagar Bhagat Singh Nagar Ram Mandir Road

BMC has requested residents in these areas to use water judiciously and cooperate with the repair work. Normal water supply is expected to resume by Saturday morning, as per the corporation's timeline.