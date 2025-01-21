Mumbai Water Cut: Supply in Bhandup, Andheri, Dadar and Other Areas Affected Due to Tansa Pipeline Leak in Powai (Watch Video)

The water supply in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s 'S' ward is set to experience a wart cut along with low pressure, most likely for 24 hours, as major leakage on the Tansa West Water Pipeline at Powai near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road Bridge in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, January 21.

According to the information, due to repair work being undertaken at the Tansa pipeline, the water supply was immediately stopped in the respective municipal wards. The S ward, which includes parts of Bhandup, Powai, K-East Ward (Andheri East, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle), G-North Ward (Dadar, Dharavi) & H-East Ward (Bandra East, Kalina, Santacruz).

A significant leakage was detected early today (21 January 2025) in the 1450 mm diameter Tansa pipeline near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge in Powai. To prevent water wastage, valves were promptly shut off, and the Water Engineering Department has initiated urgent repair work on a war footing, according to a BMC release. The work is expected to be completed soon.

As part of the repair process, the main pipeline from Powai to Maroshi will be isolated. This isolation will disrupt the water supply in the K East Ward, S Ward, H East Ward, and G North Ward.

Affected Areas:

Ward S: Gautam Nagar (low-level areas), Jay Bhim Nagar, Best Nagar, Filter Pada, Gavdevi, Pathanwadi, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Murarji Nagar, Aarey Road, Milind Nagar, and the L&T area.

Ward K East: Om Nagar, Sahar Village, J.B. Nagar, Lelewadi, Marol Pipeline, Kadamwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Seven Hills Hospital area, Chimtpada, Takpada, Sag Baug, Tarun Bharat, Chakala, Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

The repair work for the pipeline at Tansa in Powai will take at least 24 hours to complete. "During the repair work, the water supply from Powai to Dharavi via the pipeline will remain suspended. Consequently, some areas in the S Ward, K-East Ward, G-North Ward and H-East Ward will face water supply disruptions. BMC administration appeals to citizens to use water judiciously during the repair period," said BMC in a statement.