Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Be Suspended for 18 Hours in Kandivali and Borivali From December 4

Water supply will be suspended in areas of Kandivali and Borivali on Thursday (December 4) and Friday (December 5), according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body is to perform repair and maintenance work on the existing water pipeline.

Several areas between Kandivali and Borivali, including Gorai, Jaun Pada and Chikoowadi, will be hit during the water cut. Two 900 mm-diameter aqueducts will be connected to create a new path for water flow, which is expected to improve water flow in pipelines, said BMC in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the Mumbai civic body, the repair work will be taken up at around 1.30 pm on December 4 (Thursday) and will continue till 7.30 on the next day (Friday). "During this period the water supply to the Kandivali and Borivali areas will be stopped," the BMC said.

Major areas in Kandivali East, including Samata Nagar, Thakur Village, which get BMC water supply at 6.25 pm and 8.25 pm daily, will be suspended on Thursday, December 4. However, the normal water supply will begin again from the evening of Friday, December 5.

The civic body argues that people in the area to use water cautiously and store extra water in advance to fulfil the essential needs during the two-day shutdown period of two days.