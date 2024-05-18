Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Remain Uninterrupted in Andheri and Surrounding Areas on May 22-23 – Details Inside

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the cancellation of planned water cuts in several areas scheduled for May 22nd and 23rd, 2024. The cancellation comes due to technical reasons that have postponed essential maintenance work on a water pipeline in Andheri East.

The originally planned work involved connecting a 1500 mm diameter water channel with a new 1200 mm diameter channel (Parle outlet) in the K East ward. This operation, scheduled to take place at the junction of Sawant Marg and Cardinal Gracious Marg, would have necessitated a 16-hour water supply shutdown in parts of Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri, and Vile Parle.

However, the BMC has postponed the work due to technical issues. As a result, the water supply in the aforementioned areas will remain unaffected and will continue according to the daily schedule.