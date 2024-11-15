Mumbai Water Cut: Tagore Nagar Faces Supply Disruption Due to Damaged Pipeline in Bhandup

A damaged 300mm-diameter water main has significantly disrupted the water supply in Tagore Nagar. The area has been experiencing reduced and contaminated water for the past three to four days. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) S Ward traced the issue to a damaged pipeline at Gaikwad Garden in Bhandup.

A senior official from S Ward stated that repair work is underway and the water supply will be restored soon.

According to BMC officials, several buildings and chawls in Tagore Nagar had reported contaminated water over the past few days. An inspection by the civic engineering department revealed that the damage occurred during piling work by a bridge contractor in the area. "There were two leaks in the water main. The bridge contractor fixed one in coordination with MHADA, while repairs on the other are ongoing,” said the official.

Residents reported that some areas have been without water for three days. Several housing societies are relying on tanker water to meet daily needs. “We are buying bottled water for drinking,” shared a resident.