Mumbai Water Cut: Transformer Malfunction at Pise Substation Leads to 15% Supply Reduction in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi

A sudden malfunction in a transformer at the Pise Power Substation has caused the shutdown of six critical water pumping systems, resulting in a 15% reduction in water supply across Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, and Bhiwandi municipal areas.

The issue occurred at 1:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, when the B-phase current transformer of Main Transformer No. 1 developed a technical fault. Six of the 20 pumps operational at the Pise Pumping Station had to be shut down to address the issue.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have confirmed that repair work is underway on a war footing and will continue until the evening of Sunday, December 15, 2024.

As a result, the water supply to several areas under the jurisdiction of the BMC, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) will be curtailed by 15% during this period.

The BMC has appealed to all residents to conserve water and use it judiciously during the repair period. “We request citizens to cooperate with us by minimizing water usage until normal operations resume,” said a senior official.

This development has highlighted the need for regular maintenance and infrastructure upgrades to prevent such disruptions, especially in a metropolis heavily reliant on uninterrupted water supply.