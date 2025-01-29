Mumbai Water Cuts Likely by April as Water Levels Reach Three-Year High of 61 Percent

Mumbai's seven lakes, which supply water to the city, currently have a combined water level of 61%, the highest in three years, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. However, officials warn that the available stock may not be sufficient to last until the monsoon, raising concerns over possible water cuts as early as April.

The total water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes reached 8.83 lakh million litres (61.05%) on Wednesday, up from 55% last year and 60% in 2023. These lakes—Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vehar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna—supply the city's daily water needs. Their catchment areas are replenished during the monsoon, ensuring year-round distribution through a pipeline network.

As per the BMC, 1% of water from Mumbai's lakes can sustain the city for three days. Despite the current stock at 61%, civic hydraulic department officials warn that it may not be sufficient to last until the monsoon.

Why Mumbai May Face Water Cuts Despite Three-Year High in Storage

Despite lake levels reaching a three-year high, Mumbai may still face water cuts by April, as the current stock is unlikely to last until the monsoon in June. According to senior BMC officials, climate-related factors and rising water demand due to population growth are key reasons for the impending supply restrictions, Indian Express reported.

Between June and August 2024, Mumbai endured prolonged water cuts as lake levels dropped to a three-year low. In response, the BMC sought additional water from the state government, requesting 93,500 million litres from Upper Vaitarna and 1.37 lakh million litres from Bhatsa. The state approved 15.76% of its stock to mitigate the crisis.