Mumbai: Water Pipeline Burst Near Reay Road Flyover Disrupts Water Supply in Sewri

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 30, 2024): A water pipeline burst near the flyover at Reay Road on the harbour line on Monday afternoon. This caused a significant water leak, and water accumulated near the flyover. Vehicles had difficulty passing through the flooded area.

The pipeline burst has affected the water supply to the Sewri area. As a result, residents will not receive water supply in the evening.

According to Loksatta, water supply has been disrupted in several areas, including Indira Nagar, Haji Bandar Road, Forceberry Road, Coal Port, Reti Bandar, Jai Bhim Nagar, Aman Shanti Nagar, and Pardhi Wada. The affected areas will not have water supply this evening. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Water Engineering Department began repairs in the afternoon, with work expected to be completed by night.