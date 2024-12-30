Mumbai Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife to Death In Malad Over Suspected Affair

In a shocking incident from Malad East, a husband murdered his wife by stabbing her multiple times. According to Dindoshi Police, after committing the crime late Sunday night, the accused surrendered at the police station and was subsequently arrested.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Jambhale (32), while the deceased woman has been identified as Komal Shelar (25). Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Nitin suspected Komal of having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent arguments between the two.

As per the police, Nitin and Komal first met in 2009 and began living together in a live-in relationship. In 2019, the couple got married in court. However, due to disapproval from their families, they did not live together after the wedding. Just a day after their marriage, the couple reportedly started arguing over financial issues.

Nitin allegedly suspected that Komal was involved with someone else even after their marriage. In 2023, Komal had lodged a complaint against Nitin.

On Sunday evening, Nitin invited Komal to meet him at a friend's house. During the meeting, Komal reportedly asked him for money, which led to an argument. In a fit of rage, Nitin attacked Komal with a knife, stabbing her eight times. She sustained severe injuries to her neck, back, and waist. After committing the murder, Nitin locked her body in the bathroom and went straight to the Dindoshi Police Station, where he confessed to the crime and surrendered.

The Dindoshi Police have registered a case against Nitin under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.