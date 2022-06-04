Mumbai Water Reduction: Water supply cut off on May 7 and 8 in parts of Mumbai

Important news for Mumbaikars. In Mumbai, between May 7 and 8, there will be 24 water cuts from 10 am on Tuesday to 10 am on Wednesday. A statement has been issued by Mumbai Municipal Corporation. In this statement, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to use water sparingly. It has also been suggested that the required water should be stored on the day before the water cut.

In order to streamline the water supply in F / South Division, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started the work of connecting 600 mm with 750 mm diameter aqueduct and 450 mm diameter aqueduct with 1500 mm diameter aqueduct in front of Shivdi bus depot for a total of 24 hours from 10 am on Tuesday 7 June to 10 am on Wednesday 8 June. To be taken.

Due to this, during this period, water supply will be completely cut off in F / South Division Hospital Ward, Shivdi (East and West), Paral Gaon, Kalewadi, Naigaon, Shivdi, Wadala, Abhuday Nagar and also in some areas of A, B and E divisions. The city will have low pressure water supply in some areas of North and South Water Supply Department.