Mumbai: Water Reserves Inch Up Slightly, But Remain Critically Low Compared to Last Year

Over the past week, Mumbai has seen a slight rise in its water stock following sporadic rainfall in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply water to the city. However, the current water stock remains more than 50 per cent lower than the previous year.

As of now, Mumbai's water reserves stand at 85,605 million liters (ML), constituting 5.91 percent of the total usable water capacity across all lakes. On June 25, 2024, the city had 76,602 million liters (ML), accounting for 5.29 per cent of the total capacity.

In comparison, during the same period last year, Mumbai had a water stock of 185,972 ML, which was approximately 12.85 per cent of the total capacity.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) estimates that the current water reserves can meet the city's needs for the next 18-20 days. Additionally, BMC has allocated 575,700 million liters from Bhatsa's gross usable content. Currently, Mumbai is receiving reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna.

Despite BMC reports indicating minimal rainfall in the lake areas, resulting in no significant change in water levels, both Mumbai and the lake catchment areas have experienced scanty rainfall throughout June.

Initially, BMC imposed a 5 percent water cut until June 5, which was subsequently increased to 10 percent. The civic body has not yet announced further water cuts; however, the ongoing dry weather may necessitate reconsideration.

The usable water content in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa currently registers at zero, though water is being withdrawn from reserved reserves. Presently, the city receives 3,850 million liters per day (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand stands at around 4,500 MLD.

Despite water levels being at their lowest in five years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a revival in rainfall activity by the end of this week.

Water Stocks:

