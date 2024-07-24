Mumbai Water Stock Rises to 58% as Tansa Lake Overflows After Continuous Rainfall

Out of the seven lakes that supply water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, Tansa Lake has now reached full capacity and started overflowing on Wednesday. The BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department reported that the lake began overflowing at 4:16 PM today. Earlier, on July 20, 2024, Tulsi Lake also started overflowing. With Tansa Lake now at full capacity, two of the seven lakes supplying water to the BMC area are overflowing this monsoon season.

Continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past few days has rapidly increased the water levels in the reservoirs. As of the measurement taken at 6 AM on Wednesday, all seven lakes have a combined water storage of 58.58 percent of their total capacity.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatepic.twitter.com/6JHK6kwkeL — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2024

The maximum water storage capacity of Tansa Lake, which started overflowing today, is 14,508 crore liters (145,080 million liters). Last year, the lake started overflowing on July 26, 2023, at 4:35 AM. In 2022, it started overflowing on July 14 at 8:50 PM, and in 2021, it began overflowing on July 22 at 5:48 AM. The year before that, in 2020, it started overflowing on August 20 at 7:05 AM.