Mumbai: Water Supply Disruptions Expected in City and Suburbs Due to Pipeline Leak in Powai

Residents in several parts of the Western Suburbs and City are expected to experience water supply disruptions following a major leak in the 1800 mm diameter Tansa (West) main pipeline near Powai on Friday afternoon. Water supply from the affected pipeline has been halted.

According to the Water Supply Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the leak was detected at 12:46 PM on Friday. An official from BMC's Hydraulic Engineering Department stated, “A significant leak occurred in the 1800mm diameter Tansa (West) main pipeline near the Powai anchor block. Valves have been closed to prevent the wastage of treated water.” The supply from the pipeline will remain closed from Powai AB to the Maroshi tunnel shaft. The leak was located at Gautam Nagar, near Nitie, and Aarey Colony in Powai.

During the repair work, which is currently underway by BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department, the water supply may be disrupted in areas including Andheri (East), Jogeshwari (East), Kurla (East), Dadar, Behram Pada, Bandra Railway Terminus, Matunga, Mahim, and Vile Parle (East), among others.