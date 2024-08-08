Mumbai Weather Alert: Light to Moderate Rainfall and High Tides Expected Today

Mumbai is experiencing light to moderate rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the wet weather likely to persist throughout the day. This could impact daily routines and traffic conditions, so residents are advised to stay informed and prepared.

Tide Timings:

High Tide: 1422 hours at 4.18 meters

1422 hours at 4.18 meters Next High Tide: 0226 hours on August 9, 2024, at 3.76 meters

0226 hours on August 9, 2024, at 3.76 meters Low Tide: 2022 hours at 1.27 meters

2022 hours at 1.27 meters Next Low Tide: 0751 hours on August 9, 2024, at 1.45 meters

Mithi River Level: The current water level in the Mithi River is at 0.98 meters. This is an important indicator for flood monitoring and should be closely monitored.

Average Rainfall (from August 7, 2024, 0800 hours to August 8, 2024, 0800 hours):

City: 2.0 mm

2.0 mm Eastern Suburbs: 4.0 mm

4.0 mm Western Suburbs: 1.0 mm

Residents should remain cautious of possible flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and plan accordingly to avoid disruptions.