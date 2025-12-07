Mumbai Weather Forecast: Cold Wave to Intensify In Coming Days With Minimum Temperature Dropping Across State

Mumbai weather update: Cold wave has gripped the state and will be increasing in coming days. As per the met department Mumbai is likely to record 13 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in most cities across the state will be recorded at 6 degrees Celsius. Weather expert Athreya Shetty said in this regard, it will be bitterly cold again in North India. Cold winds here will start blowing southwards.

The impact of this will start to be felt in Maharashtra including Mumbai from Sunday itself. The cold wave will intensify from Monday and persist throughout the week, with a significant drop in minimum temperatures expected, especially between December 10th and 12th. Bitter cold is anticipated across Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Konkan.

There is a possibility of a cold wave in some parts of Vidarbha on December 7 and 8. IMD has forecast the weather for the entire country for the next 4 weeks. The first 2 weeks will see low temperatures in most places except most of the north and a few other places.

