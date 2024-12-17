Mumbai Weather Forecast: Temperature in City Drops to 14 Degrees Celsius

The temperature in Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, dropped to 14 degrees Celsius on Monday (December 16), after recording 16 degrees Celsius on Sunday (December 15). This marked a six-degree decline in the minimum temperature compared to Saturday's 20.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days. The Santacruz observatory recorded 14 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, while the Colaba observatory recorded 17 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees below normal for the city, as reported by TOI.

Meanwhile, day temperatures recorded on Monday by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 34 and 34.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. These readings were two and 2.5 degrees below normal.

The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature could rise to 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (December 17) and further increase to 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (December 18). A sunny day is expected on Tuesday in the city and its suburbs, according to the IMD. On Wednesday, hazy conditions are likely during the morning hours in the suburbs, with clear skies expected in the afternoon and evening. As per IMD, parts of the city are likely to experience 'fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later' today.