Maharashtra Winter Forecast: IMD Predicts Cold Wave to Grip State Till December 19

Heavy snowfall in North India has triggered cold waves, leaving Maharashtra shivering under a sharp dip in temperatures.Ahilya Nagar recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold wave conditions will persist until Thursday.

Severe cold conditions have gripped Vidarbha and Khandesh, while most cities in Marathwada recorded minimum temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius. Western Maharashtra also experienced biting cold, with Pune recording a low of 7 degrees Celsius and the NDA region dipping further to 6 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, temperatures in Satara dropped below Mahabaleshwar’s levels.

Temperature Highlights (in °C):

Jeur: 5.0

Ahilya Nagar: 5.5

Baramati: 7.3

Gondia: 7.4

Beed: 7.5

Nanded: 7.6

Udgir: 7.0

Pune: 7.8

Jalgaon: 7.8

Parbhani: 8.2

Nagpur: 8.4

Gadchiroli: 9.0

Nashik: 9.4

Dharashiv: 9.4

Malegaon: 9.6

Vakola: 9.9

Bhandara: 9.6

Dahanu: 15.0

Thane: 19.2