Mumbai Weather Update: BMC Declares Normal Conditions, While Mumbai Police Advises Caution Due to Red Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai will operate as usual tomorrow, July 26th, given that current weather conditions are normal and life is returning to normalcy in the city.

In contrast, the Mumbai police issued a red alert and advised residents to remain indoors due to the alert, which is in effect until 8:30 am tomorrow morning. They urged everyone to stay safe and only venture out if absolutely necessary, providing emergency contact numbers #Dial100 and #Dial112 for urgent situations.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a high-level meeting on Thursday with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis to review the relief and rescue operations. After the meeting, the Chief Minister said that teams of NDRF, SDRF units, Army, Navy, police, fire brigade and doctors have been mobilised across the state to speed up the relief operations and to provide help."I have spoken to the Army and Navy officials related to Pune. I have asked for deploying helicopters to rescue people trapped in various places due to floods," Shinde said.