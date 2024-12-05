Mumbai Weather Update: City Records Hottest December Day in 16 Years at 37.3 Degrees Celsius

Mumbai experienced its hottest December day in 16 years on Wednesday, with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius. The Colaba weather station reported a slightly lower maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The last time Mumbai recorded such high temperatures in December was on December 5, 2008, when the Kalina observatory logged 37.7 degrees Celsius, shared IMD scientist Sushma Nair.

Interestingly, the city saw a contrasting temperature trend recently. On November 29, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest November temperature in eight years.

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra experienced light rainfall, accompanied by cloudy skies since Tuesday. The IMD attributed this weather pattern to moisture brought in by Cyclone Fengal. Minimum temperatures also remained notably high on Wednesday, with the Colaba observatory recording 25.8 degrees Celsius and the Santacruz observatory logging 25.5 degrees Celsius, reflecting the city's unseasonal warmth.