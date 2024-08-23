Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Heavy Rain Expected; Check High Tide Timings For Today

Today's weather in Mumbai is characterized by a generally cloudy sky. The city and suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rainfall by evening and into the night. Mumbai is expected to experience a respite from the ongoing dry spell with heavy rainfall forecasted for the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city from Saturday to Monday, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

According to IMD Chief Scientist, Dr. Sunil Kamble, "The current weather pattern is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, with an estimated 80-90 mm of rain expected on Saturday. The rain is likely to be triggered by a low-pressure area in the east-central Arabian Sea, which will move northwards towards Goa and North Konkan, bringing rain to the city."

Tide Timings:

High Tide:

1415 hrs: 4.65 meters

Next high tide on August 24, 2024: 0252 hrs at 4.43 meters

Low Tide:

2026 hrs: 0.45 meters

Next low tide on August 24, 2024: 0828 hrs at 1.17 meters

Mithi River Level:

Current level: 0.68 meters

Average Rainfall (from 0800 hrs, August 22, 2024, to 0800 hrs, August 23, 2024):

City: 0.04 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 3.31 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 0.92 mm

Residents are advised to stay alert for potential rain and monitor tide changes throughout the day.