Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Moderate to Heavy Rain Forecast Today

Mumbai: Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience a generally cloudy sky today, with moderate to heavy rainfall forecast throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department has also warned of possible thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places. Adding to the weather concerns, a high tide of 4.88 meters is expected at 1:03 PM, which may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas if heavy rainfall coincides.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in open areas during thunderstorm activity, and to plan their travel accordingly as waterlogging and traffic disruptions may occur in low-lying parts of the city.

Tidal patterns for the day indicate a high tide at 1:03 PM, reaching 4.88 meters. The next high tide is expected early tomorrow morning at 12:44 AM, with a height of 4.14 meters. Low tide is anticipated at 7:06 PM today, receding to 1.59 meters, followed by an early morning low tide at 6:48 AM tomorrow at 0.17 meters.

Rainfall data recorded over the last 24 hours, from 8:00 AM on May 27 to 8:00 AM today, shows that the city received 2 mm of rain. The eastern suburbs recorded 3 mm, while the western suburbs registered 2 mm.