Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky and Moderate Rainfall Expected, Check High Tide and Low Tide Timings

Mumbai and its suburbs are currently experiencing decent rainfall which is expected to persist today. The IMD forecasts a cloudy sky with occasional spells of moderate rain. Heavy rain is predicted for June 30 and July 1 under overcast conditions. July 2 is anticipated to be partly cloudy with the chance of moderate to heavy rainfall. The outlook for July 3 and 4 suggests continued rainfall.

Checkout High Tide and Low Tide timings

High Tide

1828 hrs : 3.79 mtr

0815 hrs : 3.76 mtr (dt 01.07.2024)

...

Low Tide

0122 hrs : 1.12 mtr (dt 01.07.2024)

1353 hrs : 2.17 mtr (dt 01.07.2024)

Avg. Rainfall frm dt 29.06.2024 : 0800 hrs to dt 30.06.2024 : 0800 hrs:

City : 17.64 mm



ES : 28.38 mm

WS : 23.54 mm

Following recent rainfall, the overall water supply has increased by only 1,000 million liters, whereas the city consumes about 4,500 million liters per day. Presently, the collective lakes' capacity is at 78,579 million liters, equating to a mere 5.4% utilization. Unlike the previous two years, which saw an improvement in water storage levels by June's end despite delayed monsoons, this year marks the lowest supply in the last three years.