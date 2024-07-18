Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky Conditions Today, Check High Tide Timings and Weather Forecast for City

The city and its suburbs woke up to a damp morning today as the meteorological department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. The weather forecast at 0800 hours highlighted the possibility of very heavy rain in isolated areas, urging residents to stay prepared for potential localized flooding.

The tide schedule for the day further emphasized the need for caution, with high tides expected at 1003 and 2135 hours, reaching heights of 3.78 meters and 3.23 meters respectively. Low tides are predicted at 1559 hours, measuring 2.39 meters, and a significantly lower tide of 0.94 meters at 0344 hours on the following day.

Over the past 24 hours from 0800 hours on July 17th to the same time today, the city recorded substantial rainfall amounts: Central Town (CT) received 83 mm, Eastern Suburbs (ES) saw 45 mm, and Western Suburbs (WS) received 39 mm. These figures underscore the intensity of precipitation experienced across various parts of the city, potentially affecting daily commuting and outdoor activities. Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution while venturing out and to stay updated with weather alerts throughout the day