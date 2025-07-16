Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky With Intermittent Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely in City Today

The financial capital of India has been witnessing cloudy skies since Wednesday morning, July 16. Rainy clouds cover the sun and cause heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the weather forecast predicted intermittent light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs. Gusty winds are expected at speeds of 40-50 kmph, along with potential lightning.

Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Kalyan Dombivli. The city's humidity stands at 84%, and the wind speed is 13 km. On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory reported a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported 28.6 degrees Celsius and 25.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

🗓️ १६ जुलै २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यत: ढगाळ राहील. तसेच, अधूनमधून हलका ते मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी ३:४० वाजता - ४.२८ मीटर



ओहोटी -

रात्री ९:५२ वाजता - १.२६ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

पहाटे ४:१७ वाजता (उद्या, १७ जुलै २०२५) - ३.७० मीटर… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2025

A high tide of 4.28 meters is forecast at 3.40 PM today, which may lead to localized waterlogging in low-lying coastal areas, especially if accompanied by rainfall. The next high tide is expected early on July 17 at 4.17 AM, reaching a height of 3.70 meters. As for the low tide, it is likely to occur at 9.52 PM tonight at 1.26 meters, followed by another low tide tomorrow morning at 9.46 AM, with water receding to 1.66 meters.

Also Read | Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Email Warns of RDX and IEDs Planted Inside NSE Premises; Case Registered.

From 8:00 AM on July 15, 2025, to 8:00 AM on July 16, 2025, the city area received 8.32 mm of rain, while the Eastern Suburbs (ES) recorded a significantly higher 45.17 mm and the Western Suburbs (WS) saw 32.45 mm.

Water Stock in Mumbai Lakes:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday recorded 80.32% of the water stock, of which approximately 11,33,347 million litres are in lakes that supply water to the city, including Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/PU5nlg9Enx — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2025

The Water Stock in Tansa was 89.%, Modak Sagar 100%, Middle Vaitarna 92.06%, Upper Vaitarna 77.29%, Bhatsa 74.18%, Vehar 52.18%, and Tulsi 52.73%.