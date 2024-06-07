Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky With Light Rain Expected Today

Mumbai may witness a partly cloudy sky on Friday, June 7, with with the possibility of light rain or thundershower. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain has been predicted in the city and suburbs.

The IMD has said that Maharashtra's capital city will likely receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10. The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert in the district till June 10.

A yellow alert has also been issued for very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.