Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Expected Today

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2024 07:58 AM2024-06-27T07:58:17+5:302024-06-27T08:00:55+5:30

Overnight, many areas in South Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall. Today, heavy rains are expected to persist, with increased chances of rain in the afternoon compared to the morning hours. The western suburbs are likely to receive more rain today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert, forecasting thunderstorms with gusts reaching maximum surface wind speeds between 41 to 61 kmph. Residents should prepare for heavy rains and strong winds that may disrupt daily activities and transportation.

Today's forecast indicates rainy skies. Please plan your day according to the temperature and expected weather conditions. The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 27, 2024, is 28.24 °C.

