Mumbai Weather Update: High Tide Alert and Rainfall Forecast for June 21st

Mumbai is currently under cloudy skies with forecasts predicting moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued important details about tidal schedules and rainfall estimates, emphasizing potential impacts for residents and authorities alike."

June 21

Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs.

High Tide - 11:45 hours - 4.31 Meter Low

Tide - 17:49 hours - 2.06 Meter

High Tide 23:33 hours - 3.67

Meter Low Tide - (Next Day - 22.06.2024) 05:26 hours - 0.50 Meter

Avg. Rainfallfromdt20.06.2024 : 0800hrs to dt21.06.2024 : 0800hrs

City : 4.45 mm

ES : 25.48 mm

WS : 12.73 mm

The high tide timings are critical, especially with anticipated heavy rainfall that could exacerbate flooding in vulnerable areas of the city. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepared, keeping abreast of local weather updates and IMD advisories throughout the day.