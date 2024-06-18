Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies and Moderate Rain in City and Suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating that the city and its suburbs can anticipate generally cloudy conditions with a possibility of moderate rainfall. Maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 33°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27°C.

Over the next 48 hours, the IMD forecasts generally cloudy skies with a potential for moderate rainfall across the city and its suburbs. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C, with minimum temperatures likely to be around 27°C. Residents should be prepared for cloudy conditions and the possibility of rainy weather during this period.

The IMD has forecasted widespread rain with thunderstorms across the western state over the next five days. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is highly probable over parts of Madhya Maharashtra from June 17 to June 21.